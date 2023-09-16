Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Tyson Alexander is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Tyson Alexander at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Alexander has shot below par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Alexander has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 48 -5 261 0 12 1 1 $1.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Alexander has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Alexander has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

The most recent time Alexander played this event was in 2023, and he finished 105th.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

Alexander will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,279 yards during the past year.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

Alexander shot better than just 5% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Alexander carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Alexander carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Alexander's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last competition, Alexander had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Alexander ended the Wyndham Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Alexander finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Alexander's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

