Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Webb Simpson Insights

Simpson has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Simpson has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 49 -2 258 0 9 1 2 $885,241

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Simpson's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 51st.

Simpson made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Simpson last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Simpson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,229 yards, 106 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 91st percentile of the field.

Simpson was better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Simpson shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Simpson carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Simpson's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent tournament, Simpson had a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Simpson ended the Wyndham Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Simpson finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Simpson's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

