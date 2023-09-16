After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Will Gordon is currently 86th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on Will Gordon at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +60000 to pick up the win this week.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Gordon has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Gordon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Gordon has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Gordon has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -5 267 0 18 1 1 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Gordon has an average finishing position of 61st in his past three appearances at this event.

Gordon made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Gordon finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year has been 140 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 14th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Gordon shot better than 90% of the field (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Gordon did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Gordon had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Gordon's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Gordon carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Gordon finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Gordon finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +60000

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

