After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, William McGirt is currently 35th with a score of -2.

William McGirt is currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

William McGirt Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, McGirt has finished under par 11 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, McGirt's average finish has been 36th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, McGirt has posted a score better than average in one of them.

McGirt has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 40 -6 248 0 7 0 0 $177,252

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, McGirt has had an average finishing position of 44th.

McGirt made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

McGirt finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The average course McGirt has played in the past year has been 210 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

McGirt's Last Time Out

McGirt was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

McGirt was better than just 15% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

McGirt recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, McGirt recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

McGirt had more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent competition, McGirt's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

McGirt ended the Barracuda Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, McGirt had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect McGirt's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.