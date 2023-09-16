After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Ze-Cheng Dou is currently 86th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on Ze-Cheng Dou at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Dou has scored better than par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Dou has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds.

In his past five events, Dou has had an average finish of 55th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Dou hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 55th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 50 -4 267 0 16 1 1 $789,571

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Dou has an average finishing position of 54th in his past three appearances at this event.

Dou has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Dou finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Dou has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,257 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Dou was better than 82% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Dou fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Dou had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Dou's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that last outing, Dou had a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Dou ended the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Dou carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Dou Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dou's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.