Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (18-22) hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 17. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' most recent matchup, it defeated Chicago 87-59 at home. Chelsea Gray (20 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 46.7 FG%) and Jackie Young (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) were the standout performers for the Aces. Copper (15 PTS, 35.7 FG%) and Courtney Williams (9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 36.4 FG%) paced the Sky.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

  • Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)
  • Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)
  • What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)
  • What's the over/under?: 170.5
  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ABC

Sky Season Stats

  • The Sky are sixth in the league in points scored (81.7 per game) and sixth in points conceded (83.4).
  • With 33.3 rebounds per game and 34.9 rebounds conceded, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.
  • At 20.5 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.
  • Chicago is seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).
  • In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.2%).
  • Chicago is the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

  • In 2023 the Sky are scoring more points at home (82.7 per game) than away (80.8). But they are also allowing more at home (84.7) than away (82).
  • This year, Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (31.4 per game) than away (35.3). However it is also conceding fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than away (35).
  • This year the Sky are picking up more assists at home (21 per game) than on the road (20).
  • This season, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than away (14.6). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than away (13.7).
  • This season the Sky are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.2). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (36.3%).
  • Chicago allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than away (6), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (31.3%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

  • The Sky have won nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • The Sky have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 20-19-0 this year.
  • The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

