The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) face the Green Bay Packers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 40 in the contest.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's game between the Falcons and Packers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Packers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Packers were winning after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Packers averaged 3.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.5 points on defense.

Last season, the Falcons led after the first quarter in three games, were behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Atlanta averaged 3.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.6 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Packers won the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last season, the Packers averaged 6.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of seven points on defense.

The Falcons were outscored in the second quarter 12 times and won the second quarter five times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last year, Atlanta put up an average of 5.5 points on offense (29th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 10.4 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Packers won the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Packers' offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 4.8 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Falcons put up an average of 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last year. On defense, they surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Packers won the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Packers averaged 5.2 points on offense (24th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.1 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

Last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Falcons scored an average of 5.3 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.1 points on defense.

Packers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers were winning after the first half in six games last season, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

The Packers' offense averaged 10.8 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they allowed 12.5 points on average in the first half.

The Falcons led two times, were losing 13 times, and were tied two times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half, Atlanta averaged nine points scored on offense last season (25th-ranked). It allowed an average of 16 points on defense (32nd-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Packers won the second half in seven games last season, were outscored in the second half in six games, and were knotted up in the second half in four games.

In the second half last year, the Packers averaged 10.1 points scored on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.9 points on defense (13th-ranked).

Last season, the Falcons won the second half in 10 games, lost the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

Atlanta posted an average of 10.5 points and allowed an average of 8.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

