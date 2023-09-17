The Green Bay Packers' (1-0) injury report heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) currently has seven players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last time out, the Packers won 38-20 over the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons faced the Carolina Panthers in their last game, winning 24-10.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Romeo Doubs WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Questionable Quay Walker LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Whelan P Finger Full Participation In Practice

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Full Participation In Practice Jeff Okudah CB Foot Questionable Troy Andersen LB Concussion Out

Packers vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Packers Season Insights (2022)

The Packers totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and they allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Green Bay totaled 21.8 points per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it surrendered 21.8 points per game (17th) on defense.

The Packers put up 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and they gave up 197 passing yards per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball.

Green Bay totaled 124.3 rushing yards per game on offense (15th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 26th defensively with 139.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Packers forced 24 total turnovers (11th in NFL) last season and turned it over 22 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.

Packers vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Packers (+110)

Falcons (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 40 points

