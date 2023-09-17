In Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against Chicago Sky.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 170.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 170.5 -2247 +1050 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • The Sky have compiled a 20-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.