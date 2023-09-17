The injury report for the Chicago Sky (18-22) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 2 with the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) currently features two players. The playoff matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 17 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces will look for another victory over the Sky following an 87-59 win on Wednesday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (6.3 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 6 rebounds. She also delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper tops the Sky in scoring (18.7 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 51.4% of her shots from the floor (seventh in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey gives the Sky 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith is averaging a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. And she is contributing 9.2 points and 1.8 assists, making 49.8% of her shots from the floor.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 170.5

