Monday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) against the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 18.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (12-8) for the Brewers and Adam Wainwright (4-11) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

The Brewers have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 45 (60%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule