Freddy Peralta and Adam Wainwright are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 24th in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .382, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (665 total runs).

The Brewers are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.181).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (12-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Peralta has 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Jesús Luzardo

