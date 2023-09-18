How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Freddy Peralta and Adam Wainwright are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 24th in MLB play with 152 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .382, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (665 total runs).
- The Brewers are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.181).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta (12-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Peralta has 15 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Trevor Megill
|Braxton Garrett
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jesús Luzardo
