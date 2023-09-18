A match in the Zhuhai Championships quarterfinals is next up for Yoshihito Nishioka, and he will face Jan-Lennard Struff. Nishioka's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +600 to win this event at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

Nishioka at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Nishioka's Next Match

After defeating Lloyd Harris 7-6, 7-6, Nishioka will meet Struff in the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nishioka is currently listed at -165 to win his next contest against Struff.

Nishioka Stats

Nishioka is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 162-ranked Harris in the Round of 16 on Friday.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Nishioka has gone 25-20 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nishioka has won one tournament, and his record is 20-15.

In his 45 matches over the past year, across all court types, Nishioka has averaged 25.8 games.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match.

Nishioka, over the past year, has won 74.6% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

Nishioka has won 23.8% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 76.9% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.