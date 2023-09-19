Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

The Brewers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 76 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-31 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule