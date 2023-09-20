The St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) and the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) will go head to head on Wednesday, September 20 at Busch Stadium, with Zack Thompson getting the nod for the Cardinals and Adrian Houser taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 69 times and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 32-37 (winning 46.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 30-29 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

