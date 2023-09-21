The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) square off against the New York Giants (1-1) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the 49ers' upcoming matchup versus Giants, see the page below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Giants vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the 49ers led after the first quarter in 10 games, were behind after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

Offensively, San Francisco averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Giants led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

The Giants' offense averaged 2.3 points in the first quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, lost four times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last year, San Francisco scored an average of 8.9 points on offense (fifth-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense (second-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

On offense, the Giants averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 6.9 points on average in the second quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last season, San Francisco averaged 6.3 points scored on offense, and it allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Giants outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost five times, and tied six times.

On offense, the Giants averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last year. They gave up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

San Francisco's offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last year. It gave up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

The Giants won the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

The Giants' offense averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

49ers vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the 49ers led after the first half in 11 games, were losing after the first half in four games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

San Francisco's offense averaged 14.1 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 8.1 points on average in the first half.

The Giants were leading after the first half in five games last season, were losing after the first half in 10 games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Offensively, the Giants averaged 8.1 points in the first half (31st-ranked) last year. They surrendered 11.5 points on average in the first half (18th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the 49ers won the second half nine times, were outscored seven times, and tied one time.

In the second half last season, San Francisco averaged 12 points on offense (seventh-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 8.4 points in the second half (sixth-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, were outscored in that half six times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last season, the Giants averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.1 points on defense.

Rep the 49ers or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.