Wade Miley gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (-105). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 30-29, a 50.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 68 of its 152 chances.

The Brewers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 41-36 34-28 52-38 66-42 20-24

