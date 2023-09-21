How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Willson Contreras and Mark Canha will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers take the field at Busch Stadium on Thursday, at 1:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 680 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Wade Miley (8-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Miley has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
