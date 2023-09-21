The Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) face the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85), a game after Tyrone Taylor went deep twice in an 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (7-12, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (8-4, 3.38 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (8-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.

Miley has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Cardinals

He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 17th in the league with 683 total runs scored while batting .251 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .421 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 204 home runs (10th in the league).

In 1 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Miley has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .167.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (7-12) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.322 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.84), 37th in WHIP (1.322), and 46th in K/9 (5.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.