Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings
Wideout rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 3.
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 3
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|59.5
|29.8
|12
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|52
|26
|17.5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|48.9
|24.5
|12.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|47.7
|23.9
|9
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|45.3
|22.7
|9.5
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|41.6
|20.8
|10
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|40.8
|20.4
|7.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|40.2
|20.1
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|39.8
|19.9
|10
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|37.3
|18.7
|11.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|37
|18.5
|8.5
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|35.6
|17.8
|6.5
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|33.8
|16.9
|10.5
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|33.4
|16.7
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|33.3
|16.7
|8
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|33.1
|16.6
|8.5
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|33
|16.5
|8.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|32.3
|16.2
|5.5
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|31.3
|15.7
|8.5
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|31.3
|15.7
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|30.7
|15.4
|6.5
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|29.3
|14.7
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|29.3
|14.7
|9.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|29.1
|29.1
|10
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|28.9
|14.5
|7
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|28.9
|14.5
|10
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|28.5
|14.3
|7.5
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|27.2
|13.6
|5.5
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|26.6
|13.3
|7
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|26.4
|13.2
|5.5
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|26.3
|13.2
|6.5
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|26.1
|13.1
|7.5
|Brandon Johnson
|Broncos
|25.7
|12.9
|3
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|25.1
|12.6
|9
|Robert Woods
|Texans
|25.1
|12.6
|9.5
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|24.8
|12.4
|6
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|24.2
|12.1
|5.5
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|23.9
|12
|8.5
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|23.6
|11.8
|5.5
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|23.6
|11.8
|4
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|23.6
|11.8
|8.5
|Marvin Mims
|Broncos
|23.2
|11.6
|2
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|22.7
|11.4
|8.5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|21.8
|10.9
|8
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|21.5
|10.8
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|21.5
|10.8
|9
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|21.3
|10.7
|5
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|20.9
|10.5
|7
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|20.9
|10.5
|4.5
|Drake London
|Falcons
|18.7
|9.4
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|18.5
|9.3
|6
|River Cracraft
|Dolphins
|18.4
|9.2
|3.5
|Nelson Agholor
|Ravens
|17.3
|17.3
|6
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|17.2
|8.6
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|17.2
|8.6
|8.5
|Kalif Raymond
|Lions
|16.7
|8.4
|2
|Zay Jones
|Jaguars
|16.5
|8.3
|6.5
|Skyy Moore
|Chiefs
|16.4
|8.2
|3.5
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|16.3
|8.2
|8
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|15.6
|7.8
|3.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 21
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 24
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
