Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sheboygan Falls High School at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Bend East High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
