At +4000, the Green Bay Packers are No. 13 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 21.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC North: +185
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

  • Green Bay covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per game.
  • Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.
  • When the underdog in the game, Green Bay was 3-3. When favored, the Packers were 5-6.
  • The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

  • On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.
  • Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.
  • A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
  • Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
  • In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).
  • Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
  • Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +25000
2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +4000
3 September 24 Saints - +2800
4 September 28 Lions - +2800
5 October 9 @ Raiders - +10000
BYE - - - -
7 October 22 @ Broncos - +12500
8 October 29 Vikings - +8000
9 November 5 Rams - +8000
10 November 12 @ Steelers - +4000
11 November 19 Chargers - +3000
12 November 23 @ Lions - +2800
13 December 3 Chiefs - +600
14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000
15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600
16 December 24 @ Panthers - +25000
17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000
18 January 7 Bears - +25000

