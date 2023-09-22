If you live in Chippewa County, Wisconsin and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Chippewa County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

New Richmond High School at Chippewa Falls High School