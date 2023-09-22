Want to know how to watch high school football games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered here.

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Racine Park High School at Bradford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 22

5:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Grove High School at Westosha Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Salem, WI

Salem, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Case High School at Tremper High School