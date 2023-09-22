Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered here.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Racine Park High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove High School at Westosha Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Salem, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Case High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
