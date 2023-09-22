Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Florence High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Niagara, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crivitz High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
