Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Milwaukee Academy Of Science High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitnall High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greendale High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pewaukee High School at Wauwatosa West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Allis Hale High School at Germantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Germantown, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nicolet High School at West Bend West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.