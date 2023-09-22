Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week.

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Milwaukee Academy Of Science High School at Lodi High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Lodi, WI

Lodi, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitnall High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cudahy, WI

Cudahy, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

Greendale High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

Pewaukee High School at Wauwatosa West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Allis Hale High School at Germantown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Germantown, WI

Germantown, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Marquette University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Greater Metro

Greater Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Nicolet High School at West Bend West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Saint Francis, WI

Saint Francis, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School