Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Ozaukee County
  • Sheboygan County
  • Manitowoc County

    • Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Milwaukee Academy Of Science High School at Lodi High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Lodi, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitnall High School at Cudahy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Cudahy, WI
    • Conference: Woodland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greendale High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • Conference: Woodland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pewaukee High School at Wauwatosa West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Wauwatosa, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Allis Hale High School at Germantown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Germantown, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamilton High School at Marquette University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • Conference: Greater Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nicolet High School at West Bend West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: West Bend, WI
    • Conference: North Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Racine Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Saint Francis, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Racine, WI
    • Conference: Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.