As of now the Green Bay Packers are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Packers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

When the underdog in the game, Green Bay went 3-3. As favorites, the Packers went 5-6.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 catches for 395 yards.

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Quay Walker amassed 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +25000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 Saints - +2800 4 September 28 Lions - +2800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +12500 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +4000 11 November 19 Chargers - +3000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +10000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +25000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +25000

