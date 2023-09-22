Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Racine County, Wisconsin this week? We've got you covered.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Racine Park High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove High School at Westosha Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Salem, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Central High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn Area High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waterford, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Case High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
