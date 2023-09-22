Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Waupaca County, Wisconsin this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Weyauwega-Fremont High School at Shiocton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Shiocton, WI
    • Conference: Central Wisconsin
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New London High School at Seymour High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Seymour, WI
    • Conference: Bay
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

