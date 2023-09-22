The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) are favored by 5.5 points when they hit the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in Big Ten action on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Wisconsin is totaling 440.7 yards per game on offense (42nd in the FBS), and rank 81st defensively, yielding 367.7 yards allowed per game. With 26.3 points per game on offense, Purdue ranks 80th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 103rd, surrendering 30.3 points per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -5.5 -115 -105 53.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In Wisconsin's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Wisconsin is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Wisconsin has a record of 0-0 (66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 703 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 267 yards on 40 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 36 times for 255 yards (85 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike's 161 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.

Will Pauling has put up a 149-yard season so far, hauling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Skyler Bell has compiled 13 catches for 105 yards, an average of 35 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Darryl Peterson has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and eight tackles.

Hunter Wohler has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 24 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions so far.

