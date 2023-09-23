Brewers vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins hit the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Brewers are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The total for the game is listed at 7 runs.
Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-120
|+100
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won 60.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (48-31).
- Milwaukee has a 41-28 record (winning 59.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 54.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-79-6).
- The Brewers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|45-30
|43-36
|35-28
|53-38
|68-42
|20-24
