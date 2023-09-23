ACC rivals will meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) meet the Clemson Tigers (2-1). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Clemson?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 30, Clemson 29

Florida State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Seminoles have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Clemson has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Clemson (+2.5)



Clemson (+2.5) Florida State has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Clemson has one win against the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) All three Florida State games this season have ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

Florida State averages 47.3 points per game against Clemson's 40.3, totaling 32.1 points over the game's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 55 47.5 Implied Total AVG 36 35.5 37 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 51.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 36 38 34 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

