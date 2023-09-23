Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 4
The Week 4 college football schedule includes 17 games featuring a ranked team on the field. Among those contests is the No. 6 Oregon State Beavers squaring off against the No. 9 Washington State Cougars.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of week 4's top college football action.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-14.5)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)
No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-24)
No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-21.5)
No. 22 UCLA Bruins at No. 11 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-4.5)
No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-7)
No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-21)
No. 14 Oregon State Beavers at No. 21 Washington State Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: Florida (-28)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-17.5)
No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-14.5)
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-3)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-15.5)
UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-42)
No. 5 USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-34.5)
California Golden Bears at No. 8 Washington Huskies
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-20.5)
