Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) against the Miami Marlins (80-75) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.
The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (12-9) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (6-7).
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Brewers have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won 33 of its 55 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 706 (4.6 per game).
- The Brewers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Wicks
|September 30
|Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
