The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (706 total runs).

The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.179).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (12-9) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 206 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Peralta is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Peralta is seeking his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 29 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.