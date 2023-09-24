The Green Bay Packers (1-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights (2022)

The Packers scored 21.8 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.3 per outing the Saints surrendered.

The Packers collected 23.1 more yards per game (337.9) than the Saints gave up per outing (314.8) last season.

Last season, Green Bay rushed for just 6.2 fewer yards (124.3) than New Orleans allowed per outing (130.5).

Last season the Packers turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (14).

Packers Home Performance (2022)

The Packers scored 23.9 points per game in home games (2.1 more than their overall average), and conceded 21.3 at home (0.5 less than overall).

At home, the Packers racked up 341.4 yards per game and gave up 307.7. That's more than they gained overall (337.9), but less than they allowed (336.5).

Green Bay racked up 205.6 passing yards per game in home games (eight less than its overall average), and conceded 177 at home (20 less than overall).

At home, the Packers accumulated 135.9 rushing yards per game and gave up 130.7. That's more than they gained overall (124.3), and less than they allowed (139.5).

At home, the Packers converted 43.1% of third downs and allowed 35% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (39.5%), and less than they allowed (37.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Chicago W 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans - FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit - Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.