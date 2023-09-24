Will Romeo Doubs cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' six grabs have led to 56 yards (28 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted eight times.

Doubs has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0

