Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Zack Thompson on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .386, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 23rd in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (707 total).

The Brewers are 17th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Houser enters this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Houser will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Corbin Burnes Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.