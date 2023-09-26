On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .237 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Santana has had a hit in 87 of 141 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 141), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 48 .306 AVG .238 .393 OBP .319 .500 SLG .436 6 XBH 22 4 HR 7 9 RBI 36 11/11 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings