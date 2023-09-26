After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 69.3% of his games this season (97 of 140), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 48 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .280 AVG .273 .375 OBP .357 .436 SLG .464 23 XBH 31 7 HR 12 33 RBI 43 70/36 K/BB 67/37 15 SB 12

