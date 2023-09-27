Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.385).

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 708 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers are 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.185).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Miley is trying to pick up his 10th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Miley will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.