On Wednesday, September 27, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) host Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +110. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 33-24 (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Mark Canha 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

