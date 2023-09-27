Brian Anderson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Zack Thompson and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Brewers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cardinals
|Brewers vs Cardinals Odds
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Josh Donaldson
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Mark Canha
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.240
|AVG
|.203
|.317
|OBP
|.297
|.413
|SLG
|.304
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|57/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.