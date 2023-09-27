Christian Yelich vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .275 with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 97 of 141 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (27.7%).
- He has homered in 17 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 72 of 141 games this year, and more than once 26 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|.277
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.357
|.431
|SLG
|.464
|23
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|43
|71/37
|K/BB
|67/37
|15
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.