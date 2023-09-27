William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 151 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Contreras is batting .421 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 101 of 136 games this season (74.3%), including 44 multi-hit games (32.4%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season (66 of 136), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 71 .297 AVG .283 .382 OBP .354 .490 SLG .438 27 XBH 28 9 HR 8 35 RBI 41 46/33 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

