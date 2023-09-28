Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (10-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .275/.365/.448 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .239/.317/.422 slash line on the season.

Santana heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.362/.444 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .262/.370/.420 slash line on the year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

