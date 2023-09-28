On Thursday, Mark Canha (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

In 62.1% of his 132 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 70 .280 AVG .243 .366 OBP .347 .425 SLG .383 16 XBH 21 6 HR 5 27 RBI 34 40/21 K/BB 37/28 8 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings