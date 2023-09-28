The Detroit Lions (2-1) will meet NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (2-1), on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions square off against the Packers. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Packers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Packers have been winning in one game and have trailed in two games.

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in two games and have been tied after the first quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have won the second quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the second quarter in one game.

In three games this year, the Lions have lost the second quarter one time and won two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have tied one game this season.

The Lions have been outscored in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Packers have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

In three games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in all of them.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have led after the first half two times (1-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half one time (1-0) through three games this year.

The Lions have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

This year, the Packers have won the second half in one game, lost the second half in one game, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Lions have won the second half in two games this season, and they've lost the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

