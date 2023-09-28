Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Green Bay Packers have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Packers' Super Bowl odds (+4000) place them 14th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 16th-best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Packers' Super Bowl odds up from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 12th-biggest change.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Packers have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay has covered the spread in every game this season.
- Two of the Packers' three games have gone over the point total.
- The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Green Bay has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Packers are putting up 297.7 yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 336.3 yards per game (15th) on defense.
- The Packers rank eighth in scoring offense (26.7 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season.
Packers Impact Players
- Jordan Love has seven touchdown passes and one interception in three games, completing 53.1% for 655 yards (218.3 per game).
- On the ground, Love has scored one touchdown and accumulated 74 yards.
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs has scored three times, catching 11 balls for 129 yards (43.0 per game).
- Jayden Reed has nine catches for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In one game, Aaron Jones has run for 41 yards (41.0 per game) and one score.
- On defense, Quay Walker has helped lead the charge with one pick to go with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|L 25-24
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|W 18-17
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+40000
