The Detroit Lions (2-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is listed as a 1.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is listed at 44.5.

The Lions' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Packers. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be found in this article before they meet the Lions.

Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-1.5) 44.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-1.5) 45 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Packers vs. Lions Betting Insights

Green Bay had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Packers were an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

There were eight Green Bay games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Detroit was 10-5-0 against the spread last year.

The Lions' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or greater was 3-2 last season.

Last year, 10 of Detroit's 17 games hit the over.

